Pleasant weekend ahead with a cool down Sunday

Texoma is heading into a warm weekend with temperatures maxing out in the low 90s Friday and Saturday. Heading into the overnight hours and early morning Sunday, a weak cold front will shift the winds out the North and cool down Texoma to highs in the 80s for a few days.

Temperatures will start to warm back up to the 90s again by mid next week. There is no rain in the forecast as so temperatures are the main story. Most of the moisture is wrapped up in Tropical Storm Kay out to the West.

After Sunday’s front, it will start to feel a bit more autumnal outside in Texoma. Saturday will be the warmest day this weekend, but clear skies will make for great outdoor days all weekend long.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

