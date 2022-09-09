Sherman ISD warns parents of phone scam

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD is warning parents that an outside group is out to scam them.

In an email sent out to parents, the district said a company from a “346″ area code, referred to as My Game Day Live, is calling community members attempting to fundraise for Sherman Athletics.

The district said it does not endorse the fundraiser, and if the group contacts parents they should disregard their calls and requests.

According to the district, all their fundraisers are vetted through policy that requires formal prior approval.

