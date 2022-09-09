Sulphur, Davis prepare for Murray County Bedlam

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The Sulphur Bulldogs and Davis Wolves are gearing up for one of Texoma’s favorite rivalries, Murray County Bedlam.

With the history and tradition of these two programs, these meetings are must watch every year. The Bulldogs will have the home field to host their long-time rivals from Davis.

Sulphur started with a loss to Washington, the top ranked team in 2A, in a close game. They are looking to bounce back, but they may have to do it without legendary coach Jim Dixon, who could miss the game due to illness.

Davis started out with a win against Pauls Valley. The Wolves are coming off a strong start on opening night and are gearing up for the challenge of playing nearby Sulphur.

