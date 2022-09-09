Two Grayson County police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new report by the Anti-Defamation League shows Texas has more members of Oath Keepers than any other state, more than 33,000 people.

Of the 33,000 Oath Keepers in Texas, researchers found that 58 Texans who signed up are elected officials, constables, and police chiefs.

Tom Bean’s Police Chief Timothy Green and Howe’s Chief Carl Hudman appear on the list.

The Oath Keepers are a far-right group the FBI said played a role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Department of Justice said the Oath Keepers specifically recruit law enforcement, first-responder personnel, and current and former military.

Earlier this year, the Oath Keepers’ founder and leader were charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

News 12 reached out to both chiefs for comment but never heard back.

