Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

What’s next as UK mourns, King Charles III starts reign

Britain wakes to first day in more than 70 years without its queen. (Source: CNN/POOL/SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA/CTV NETWORK/VATICAN TV/KCAL/KCBS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II has triggered a series of carefully structured ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and heralds the reign of King Charles III.

Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days.

A man holds a newspaper with a front page of Queen Elizabeth II as he stands outside the gates...
A man holds a newspaper with a front page of Queen Elizabeth II as he stands outside the gates of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Friday

  • King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, travel from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to London.
  • Noon local time (1100GMT) — Church bells ring at Westminster Abbey, St. Paul’s Cathedral and cross the country in honor of the queen.
  • Noon — Parliament holds a special session so lawmakers can pay tribute to the queen.
  • 1 p.m. — Gun salutes are fired in London’s Hyde Park and at military sites around the country, one round for reach of the 96 years of the queen’s life.
  • Afternoon — The king meets with Prime Minister Liz Truss.
  • 6 p.m. — The king makes a televised address to the nation.
  • 6 p.m. — A service of remembrance is held at St. Paul’s Cathedral for the queen.

Saturday

  • 10 a.m. — Charles meets at St. James’s Palace with a group of senior officials known as the Accession Council and is officially proclaimed king.
  • 11 a.m. — An official reads the proclamation aloud from a balcony at St. James’s Palace. It is also read out in other locations across the U.K.
  • 1 p.m. — Parliament holds a second day of tributes to the queen.

Subsequent days:

  • The queen’s body is moved from Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh, and then to London.
  • She will lie in state for several days in Parliament’s Westminster Hall, where the public will be able to pay their respects.
  • A state funeral at Westminster Abbey is due to be attended by leaders and dignitaries from around the world.
  • The period of national mourning will end the day after the queen’s funeral.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Football UIL District Executive Committee convened to discuss allegations against the Tom...
UIL penalizes Tom Bean football over alleged athletic recruiting
With almost 5 million players in the U.S., pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the...
In a pickle: meet the 94-year-old dominating Sherman Pickleball courts
This is the second deadly crash at the same intersection in two months.
Fatality crash at Southmayd intersection
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
Bearcats get ready for their homecoming game with a parade
Sherman High School has their homecoming parade

Latest News

FILE - The queen was the only British monarch most of the world had known and was a force of...
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth as Charles becomes king
People in Inverness, Scotland, react to Queen Elizabeth's death.
'Devastating': Queen mourned in Scotland
The IAEA team observes the damage caused by shelling on the roof of the special building at...
Ukrainian nuke plant operating tenuously as war persists
FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting Ohio for the groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip...
Biden to tell Ohioans his policies will revive manufacturing