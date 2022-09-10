Texoma Local
Austin College football stadium gets a makeover

By Kayla Holt
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Austin College is ready for the football season with a brand new stadium.

Head football coach, Loren Dawson said, “Why we needed it was we were the only division school in the south who didn’t have a turf field...”

However, that’s not the case now.

Austin College renovated the old stadium and got new turf, a new score board, and even new bleachers.

Coach Dawson said this new field is a long time coming, and much needed.

“We were behind and thanks to President O’day and David Norman, our athletic director, we are no longer behind in terms of facility, which is a great help...”

The Roos will have their first football game in the new stadium on Saturday when they take on Rhoads College.

