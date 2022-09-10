Texoma Local
Grayson County pauses to remember September 11, 21 years later

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Law enforcement, first responders, and elected officials in Grayson County paused Friday morning as the nation prepares to remember 9/11 on Sunday.

“Time stood still when we watched those planes crash hit the towers,” said Denison Mayor Janet Gott.

The crowd honored the almost 3,000 lives lost 21 years ago and remembered how the moment changed so much for the country.

“It was quite scary,” said Cindy Unerfusser, retired Air Force. “My husband is also in the military, so I was trying to reach him and see if he was okay cause he was stateside, and I was in Korea. That’s when a lot of initiation started, and we ramped up for going to take care of the people that had been hurt.”

Grayson County’s Chief Tony Bennie noted the gravity of the day was felt not only in New York but with local law enforcement everywhere.

“The way that we do our jobs, it’s changed the way our military does their jobs,” said Chief Bennie. “As a law enforcement officer and as a firefighter, the outpouring of love and support that we got from the community.”

That love and support for first responders are carried on more than two decades later.

“There are a lot of police officers that have given their lives, gave their lives on 9/11 2001 and have given their lives ever since and still do so every day,” said Alan McAdams, commander of post 772. “They deserve our respect, they deserve our honor, and I’m just honored to be in their presence today.”

“When the chips are down, we do come together as Americans, and for those kinds of issues, we leave that stuff behind,” said Sherman Mayor David Plyler. “We are Americans first.”

