Convicted felon leads police on foot chase, arrested for multiple drug possessions

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - An Austin man was charged with multiple counts related to drug possession after he led police on a foot chase.

Paris Police said 25-year-old Richard Devante Williams ran away from an officer during a traffic stop in the 700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr Dr. Friday afternoon.

According to police, Williams was caught after a short foot chase and arrested for evading arrest.

Police said during the investigation, Williams was found to be in possession of more than 36 grams of powder and crack cocaine, and numerous ecstasy pills.

Officers said since Williams was found to be a convicted felon, he was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon along with two counts of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.

Williams was additionally charged with tampering with evidence, for tossing his phone in an attempt to keep officers from taking possession of it.

Williams was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

