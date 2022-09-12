Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Convicted felon leads police on foot chase, arrested for multiple drug possessions

An Austin man was charged with multiple counts related to drug possession after he led police...
An Austin man was charged with multiple counts related to drug possession after he led police on a foot chase.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - An Austin man was charged with multiple counts related to drug possession after he led police on a foot chase.

Paris Police said 25-year-old Richard Devante Williams ran away from an officer during a traffic stop in the 700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr Dr. Friday afternoon.

According to police, Williams was caught after a short foot chase and arrested for evading arrest.

Police said during the investigation, Williams was found to be in possession of more than 36 grams of powder and crack cocaine, and numerous ecstasy pills.

Officers said since Williams was found to be a convicted felon, he was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon along with two counts of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.

Williams was additionally charged with tampering with evidence, for tossing his phone in an attempt to keep officers from taking possession of it.

Williams was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested after deputies found stolen cars and property at a home in Carter County...
Stolen cars, property found at Carter County home
The woman killed in a fatal crash in Southmayd Thursday afternoon was identified Friday.
Driver identified in fatal Southmayd crash
Tom Bean's Police Chief Timothy Green and Howe's Chief Carl Hudman appear on the list. The...
Two Grayson County police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list
A man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in McCurtain County early Saturday...
Idabel man flown to McKinney hospital after crash
Jim Dixon passes away at 71
Legendary Sulphur head coach Jim Dixon passes away at 71

Latest News

A woman and teen girl were flown to the hospital after a crash near Ardmore Monday morning.
Woman, teen flown to hospital after crash in Carter County
A woman was pronounced dead after a house fire in Denison.
House fire in Denison claims woman’s life
Jim Dixon passes away at 71
Legendary Sulphur head coach Jim Dixon passes away at 71
A Caddo man was taken to the hospital after troopers said he crashed while driving under the...
Driver under the influence crashes in ditch, OHP says