Cool start to a warm week

Monday is still feeling the effects from Sunday’s cold front. The overnight low between Sunday and Monday was 57 degrees at 7am! High temperatures are topping out in the mid-80s today. Dry conditions, clear skies and the return of a southerly wind will mean warmer temperatures as the week goes on. High temperatures will slowly rise back into the lower 90s and will make for a warm weekend. Thursday and Friday are showing a bit of cloud cover, which will pause the warming trend for those days and keep temperature highs in the lower 90s.

No rain chances for the week due to the dry conditions. The atmosphere will be stable an uneventful over Texoma this week.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.