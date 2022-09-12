Driver under the influence crashes in ditch, OHP says

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Caddo man was taken to the hospital after troopers said he crashed while driving under the influence.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 48, in Durant on Saturday.

Troopers said 31-year-old Nathan De La Garza was headed eastbound on Lake Durant Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign, struck ditch and came to rest in an upright position.

De La Garza was transported, in stable condition, to Alliance Health, with a leg injury.

Troopers said De La Garza was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.