DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A woman was pronounced dead after a house fire in Denison.

Denison Fire Rescue said 70-year-old Cherly Ann Losey was found inside a home on West Morgan and South Brown Avenue Saturday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

A woman was pronounced dead after a house fire in Denison. (KXII Staff)

A woman was pronounced dead after a house fire in Denison. (KXII Staff)

A woman was pronounced dead after a house fire in Denison. (KXII Staff)

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.