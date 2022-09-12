Idabel man flown to McKinney hospital after crash

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in McCurtain County early Saturday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Legates Road, approximately 1.5 miles south of Idabel.

Troopers said 31-year-old Justin C. Coffman was headed westbound on Legates Road, drifted off the road, and landed in a ditch.

Coffman was flown Med City McKinney with multiple injuries.

Troopers said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

