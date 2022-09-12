Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Idabel man flown to McKinney hospital after crash

A man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in McCurtain County early Saturday...
A man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in McCurtain County early Saturday morning.(WBTV File)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in McCurtain County early Saturday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Legates Road, approximately 1.5 miles south of Idabel.

Troopers said 31-year-old Justin C. Coffman was headed westbound on Legates Road, drifted off the road, and landed in a ditch.

Coffman was flown Med City McKinney with multiple injuries.

Troopers said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman killed in a fatal crash in Southmayd Thursday afternoon was identified Friday.
Driver identified in fatal Southmayd crash
Tom Bean's Police Chief Timothy Green and Howe's Chief Carl Hudman appear on the list. The...
Two Grayson County police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list
With almost 5 million players in the U.S., pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the...
In a pickle: meet the 94-year-old dominating Sherman Pickleball courts
The Durant Police Department said an officer was terminated following actions after a police...
Durant Officer terminated for firing warning shots during pursuit
The Football UIL District Executive Committee convened to discuss allegations against the Tom...
UIL penalizes Tom Bean football over alleged athletic recruiting

Latest News

A man was arrested after deputies found stolen cars and property at a home in Carter County...
Stolen cars, property found at Carter County home
Tom Bean's Police Chief Timothy Green and Howe's Chief Carl Hudman appear on the list. The...
Two Grayson County police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list
Jim Dixon
Legendary Sulphur head coach Jim Dixon passes away at 71
On Thursday, Wilson N. Jones reopened unit it's behavioral health unit.
Wilson N. Jones reopens behavioral health unit