Idabel man flown to McKinney hospital after crash
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in McCurtain County early Saturday morning.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Legates Road, approximately 1.5 miles south of Idabel.
Troopers said 31-year-old Justin C. Coffman was headed westbound on Legates Road, drifted off the road, and landed in a ditch.
Coffman was flown Med City McKinney with multiple injuries.
Troopers said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
