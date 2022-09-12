Texoma Local
Legendary Sulphur head coach Jim Dixon passes away at 71

Jim Dixon
Jim Dixon
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The leader of the Sulphur Bulldogs football team and a pillar of the Oklahoma high school sports community Jim Dixon, has passed away at the age of 71.

Dixon, who was in his 48th season as the head coach of the Bulldogs, had spent the past week in the intensive care unit at OU Medical Center after experiencing a health emergency.

Coach Dixon leaves behind an immaculate legacy in Oklahoma. As he was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2001 and into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2017.

