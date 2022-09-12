Stolen cars, property found at Carter County home

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested after deputies found stolen cars and property at a home in Carter County Friday afternoon.

The Love County Sheriff’s Office said Travis Mitchell Wood was found at a home in Ardmore where they found two stolen vehicles, numerous stolen credit cards, stolen drivers licenses, and stolen property.

Sheriffs said a vehicle was reported stolen early Friday morning, and around 11:40 a.m. deputies received a call from a Carter County deputy stating the stolen vehicle had been located, along with a stolen SUV at a home in Ardmore.

During a search warrant sheriffs said they found several used syringes, pieces of drug paraphernalia, and several personal items belonging to a Love County Reserve Deputy who had passed away.

Sheriffs said during a search of the exterior property, Wood was found hiding in the tree line and was arrested.

Wood was charged with multiple counts of possession of stolen property, for both a misdemeanor and felony.

According to the department, Lighthorse Police assisted in the case, because the home was leased to an individual who is Native American, and The Carter County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.

