Woman, teen flown to hospital after crash in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman and teenage girl were flown to the hospital after a crash near Ardmore Monday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on US Highway 70 and Dickson Road approximately 5 miles east of Ardmore.

Troopers said a car driven by 70-year-old Betty S. Walker, of Ardmore, was southbound on Dickson Road when she failed to yield from a stop sign, and was struck by a pickup, driven by 43-year-old Randy K. Sellers, of Overbrook, on the passenger side.

Troopers said both vehicles then departed the roadway to the right, struck a stop sign and a tree, pinning Walker and her 13-year-old passenger.

According to OHP, both walker and her passenger were pinned for approximately 25 minutes before they were freed by the Dickson Fire Department.

Walker was flown to Medical City Denton and her passenger was flown to Medical City Plano.

The driver of the pickup, Sellers was not injured.

Troopers said the cause of the crash was failure to yield from a stop sign.

