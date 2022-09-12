Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Woman, teen flown to hospital after crash in Carter County

A woman and teen girl were flown to the hospital after a crash near Ardmore Monday morning.
A woman and teen girl were flown to the hospital after a crash near Ardmore Monday morning.(AP Images)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman and teenage girl were flown to the hospital after a crash near Ardmore Monday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on US Highway 70 and Dickson Road approximately 5 miles east of Ardmore.

Troopers said a car driven by 70-year-old Betty S. Walker, of Ardmore, was southbound on Dickson Road when she failed to yield from a stop sign, and was struck by a pickup, driven by 43-year-old Randy K. Sellers, of Overbrook, on the passenger side.

Troopers said both vehicles then departed the roadway to the right, struck a stop sign and a tree, pinning Walker and her 13-year-old passenger.

According to OHP, both walker and her passenger were pinned for approximately 25 minutes before they were freed by the Dickson Fire Department.

Walker was flown to Medical City Denton and her passenger was flown to Medical City Plano.

The driver of the pickup, Sellers was not injured.

Troopers said the cause of the crash was failure to yield from a stop sign.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested after deputies found stolen cars and property at a home in Carter County...
Stolen cars, property found at Carter County home
The woman killed in a fatal crash in Southmayd Thursday afternoon was identified Friday.
Driver identified in fatal Southmayd crash
Tom Bean's Police Chief Timothy Green and Howe's Chief Carl Hudman appear on the list. The...
Two Grayson County police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list
A man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in McCurtain County early Saturday...
Idabel man flown to McKinney hospital after crash
Jim Dixon passes away at 71
Legendary Sulphur head coach Jim Dixon passes away at 71

Latest News

An Austin man was charged with multiple counts related to drug possession after he led police...
Convicted felon leads police on foot chase, arrested for multiple drug possessions
A woman was pronounced dead after a house fire in Denison.
House fire in Denison claims woman’s life
Jim Dixon passes away at 71
Legendary Sulphur head coach Jim Dixon passes away at 71
A Caddo man was taken to the hospital after troopers said he crashed while driving under the...
Driver under the influence crashes in ditch, OHP says