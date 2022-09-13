Texoma Local
Toddler flown to hospital after crash

A toddler was flown to the hospital after a crash in Seminole Tuesday morning.
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A 2-year-old child was flown to the hospital after a crash in Seminole Tuesday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-3E / EW1190 RD approximately 2 miles north of Seminole at around 8:46 a.m.

Troopers said 28-year-old Laura Harrison was headed westbound on county road EW1190, ran a stop sign, and stuck an SUV, driven by 55-year-old Dana Dethrow, that was going southbound on Highway OK-3E.

Harrison’s passenger, a 2-year-old child, was flown to OU Children’s Hospital with head an internal injuries.

Troopers said Harrison and the child were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Harrison and the driver of the SUV, Dethrow, were not injured.

