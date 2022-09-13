Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Ambulance hits and kills pedestrian walking along the highway, authorities say

FILE - An American Medical Response ambulance was driving on Alcoa Highway when it hit a...
FILE - An American Medical Response ambulance was driving on Alcoa Highway when it hit a pedestrian.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – An ambulance hit and killed a pedestrian in Tennessee early Tuesday morning, according to a news release obtained by WVLT.

The City of Alcoa said the crash happened just after midnight when an American Medical Response ambulance was driving on Alcoa Highway.

The ambulance hit a person walking in the left-hand lane of the highway who was wearing all black at the time, the release said.

According to AMR officials, the ambulance crew provided care to the pedestrian on the scene.

The person was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

AMR officials released the following statement in connection to the crash:

An AMR ambulance was involved in an incident with a pedestrian walking in the roadway on U.S. 129 in Blount County. Our crew provided care at the scene. Safety is our top priority, and the incident is under review.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was pronounced dead after a house fire in Denison.
House fire in Denison claims woman’s life
A man was arrested after deputies found stolen cars and property at a home in Carter County...
Stolen cars, property found at Carter County home
A man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in McCurtain County early Saturday...
Idabel man flown to McKinney hospital after crash
A woman and teen girl were flown to the hospital after a crash near Ardmore Monday morning.
Woman, teen flown to hospital after crash in Carter County
Mark Allen Miller, 35, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
Man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child

Latest News

A person shops for clothing at a retail store. A new forecast expects retail sales for the...
Holiday spending expected to be lower this year
FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10. The...
Stocks tumble on dashed inflation hopes
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
Inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Twitter whistleblower brings his critiques to Congress