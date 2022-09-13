Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Bearcats looking for first district win in 2022

Sherman prepares for Lebanon Trail
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After a 1-2 start to the 2022 season, the Sherman Bearcats are looking for a bounce back win in district play after dropping their district opener to Frisco Centennial.

In week three, the Bearcats will travel to Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco for a Thursday night special. As they will take on Lebanon Trail in their second district game of the season.

Sherman head coach Cory Cain said, “We have to get everybody galvanized as a unit and pull the rope in the same direction. Right now, everything is on Lebanon Trail. We have to focus on them. We play on a short week, on Thursday and we have to go out and play a complete game.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested after deputies found stolen cars and property at a home in Carter County...
Stolen cars, property found at Carter County home
A woman was pronounced dead after a house fire in Denison.
House fire in Denison claims woman’s life
A man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in McCurtain County early Saturday...
Idabel man flown to McKinney hospital after crash
The woman killed in a fatal crash in Southmayd Thursday afternoon was identified Friday.
Driver identified in fatal Southmayd crash
Mark Allen Miller, 35, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
Man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child

Latest News

Sherman prepares for Lebanon Trail
Sherman prepares for Lebanon Trail
Jim Dixon passes away at 71
Legendary Sulphur head coach Jim Dixon passes away at 71
Jim Dixon passes away at 71
Jim Dixon passes away at 71
Rhodes College-Austin College Highlights
Rhodes College-Austin College Highlights