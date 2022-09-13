Bearcats looking for first district win in 2022

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After a 1-2 start to the 2022 season, the Sherman Bearcats are looking for a bounce back win in district play after dropping their district opener to Frisco Centennial.

In week three, the Bearcats will travel to Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco for a Thursday night special. As they will take on Lebanon Trail in their second district game of the season.

Sherman head coach Cory Cain said, “We have to get everybody galvanized as a unit and pull the rope in the same direction. Right now, everything is on Lebanon Trail. We have to focus on them. We play on a short week, on Thursday and we have to go out and play a complete game.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.