Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

CUTE: Noise complaint turns into officers celebrating girl’s quinceanera

Officers in North Carolina say a family welcomed them to celebrate a girl's quinceanera after...
Officers in North Carolina say a family welcomed them to celebrate a girl's quinceanera after the department received a noise complaint call.(Greensboro Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - North Carolina officers say a family recently welcomed them to be part of a special celebration.

The Greensboro Police Department reported it received a noise complaint call over the weekend. Arriving officers said they discovered that a young lady was celebrating her quinceanera.

The department said the family invited officers to join in on the celebration, which included enjoying some food.

Officers reportedly handed out stickers to kids and took a picture with the birthday girl.

The department wished the young lady a happy birthday while receiving no further noise complaints from the party.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was pronounced dead after a house fire in Denison.
House fire in Denison claims woman’s life
A man was arrested after deputies found stolen cars and property at a home in Carter County...
Stolen cars, property found at Carter County home
A woman and teen girl were flown to the hospital after a crash near Ardmore Monday morning.
Woman, teen flown to hospital after crash in Carter County
A man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in McCurtain County early Saturday...
Idabel man flown to McKinney hospital after crash
Mark Allen Miller, 35, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
Man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child

Latest News

According to police, Desaray Thurmer was last seen around 8 p.m. on Sept. 5. She is about 5′6″...
Tennessee teen feared missing after Uber ride may have run away, police say
Ken Starr, who led the Whitewater investigation of former President Bill Clinton, has died at...
Ken Starr, whose probe led to Clinton impeachment, dies at age 76
A retired paramedic and nurse found herself being treated after she was knocked down at a...
CAUGHT ON CAM: 78-year-old woman knocked out by escaping bookstore robber, police say
The bill would mark the most significant abortion proposal by a Republican in Congress since...
GOP’s Graham unveils nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks