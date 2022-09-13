Deadly Southmayd intersection will turn into a four-way stop

SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) -Change comes after the two fatality crashes in the span of two months at the intersection of Hwy 56 and 289.

“TxDOT has had a meeting and decided to put a four-way stop in, at both sides of Hwy 56,” said Southmayd Police Chief Chad McKee.

Those signs are set to be installed on September 20.

“I’m glad it’s coming, I think it is a little too late,” said Buba Long, owner of Alpha Transmissions & Automotive.

Chief McKee said the fatal crash on September 8, that left one woman dead was the third fatality at that intersection since 2010.

“It’s just sad that it takes this many lives lost for anything to happen,” added Long.

Long told News 12 that a four-way stop may not be enough.

“I would like to see a traffic control lights… an actual red light there that will control traffic like they have done at 1417,” Long said.

Or Long said the speed limit on Hwy 56 could even be reduced.

“I think 45 to 50 mph would be plenty,” said Long.

With the recent fatalities, business owners hope the new stop signs will help.

Kelly Emerick, owner of Outlaw Off-Road & Performance said, “people will have to get use to it, you might see a lot of people running it in the beginning without when knowing it, but I think over time it will help.”

To help drivers adjust to the four-way stop, Chief McKee said officers will be at the intersection when the signs are put in place.

