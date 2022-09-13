Denison hosts TV Munson wine walk and mural unveiling

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - On Saturday, wine-lovers of Denison honored their local hero, Thomas Volney Munson.

The people of Denison gathered around Main Street as the Munson family and Denison Sister Cities Board unveiled a dedication for the new TV Munson mural. The city sold over 100 tickets to honor TV Munson, a Denison native who was awarded the French Legion of Honor in the 1800′s.

“It was totally worth it,” said Susie Munson, former chairman of Denison Sister Cities. “[The mural] was filled with love and anticipation, and all our hometown heroes here in Denison matter so much to everyone here.”

The mural showcases the historical achievements of TV Munson, who was famous for saving the French wine industry by curing grape phylloxera, which is a disease known to damage grapevine rootstocks many years ago.

The mural honors TV Munson and the 30th anniversary of the sister cities, Denison and Cognat. In addition, the city hosted its annual wine walk event, where people can sip wine and shop to their heart’s content.

“It was really exciting as we were putting up the balloons for the wine walk,” Denison Main Street Director Donna Dow said. “All of the business owners were out, and they were all in high spirits”

Also in high spirits, members of the Munson family made an appearance at the event.

Along with Susie Munson, Kathryn Munson Beach and her children Kathryn Munson Beach II, Thomas Elijah Beech II, and Mary Margaret Beach joined to pay their respects to their iconic relative.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of my hometown,” Kathryn Munson Beach said. “I’m here to honor my ancestor Thomas Volney Munson and his accomplishments, and share that with my kids today and my family.”

For a chance to admire the honorary artwork, visit the Horse’s Axe Building in Dension.

