Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Denison hosts TV Munson wine walk and mural unveiling

By Chanel Young
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - On Saturday, wine-lovers of Denison honored their local hero, Thomas Volney Munson.

The people of Denison gathered around Main Street as the Munson family and Denison Sister Cities Board unveiled a dedication for the new TV Munson mural. The city sold over 100 tickets to honor TV Munson, a Denison native who was awarded the French Legion of Honor in the 1800′s.

“It was totally worth it,” said Susie Munson, former chairman of Denison Sister Cities. “[The mural] was filled with love and anticipation, and all our hometown heroes here in Denison matter so much to everyone here.”

The mural showcases the historical achievements of TV Munson, who was famous for saving the French wine industry by curing grape phylloxera, which is a disease known to damage grapevine rootstocks many years ago.

The mural honors TV Munson and the 30th anniversary of the sister cities, Denison and Cognat. In addition, the city hosted its annual wine walk event, where people can sip wine and shop to their heart’s content.

“It was really exciting as we were putting up the balloons for the wine walk,” Denison Main Street Director Donna Dow said. “All of the business owners were out, and they were all in high spirits”

Also in high spirits, members of the Munson family made an appearance at the event.

Along with Susie Munson, Kathryn Munson Beach and her children Kathryn Munson Beach II, Thomas Elijah Beech II, and Mary Margaret Beach joined to pay their respects to their iconic relative.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of my hometown,” Kathryn Munson Beach said. “I’m here to honor my ancestor Thomas Volney Munson and his accomplishments, and share that with my kids today and my family.”

For a chance to admire the honorary artwork, visit the Horse’s Axe Building in Dension.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was pronounced dead after a house fire in Denison.
House fire in Denison claims woman’s life
A man was arrested after deputies found stolen cars and property at a home in Carter County...
Stolen cars, property found at Carter County home
A man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in McCurtain County early Saturday...
Idabel man flown to McKinney hospital after crash
Mark Allen Miller, 35, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
Man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child
The woman killed in a fatal crash in Southmayd Thursday afternoon was identified Friday.
Driver identified in fatal Southmayd crash

Latest News

The legacy Dixon leaves behind will last for generations.
Sulphur football game cancelled to mourn the loss of head coach
A woman was pronounced dead after a house fire in Denison.
House fire in Denison claims woman’s life
A Texas woman accused of killing a woman to steal her unborn baby to present as her own went on...
Woman accused of killing woman for unborn baby goes on trial
A woman and teen girl were flown to the hospital after a crash near Ardmore Monday morning.
Woman, teen flown to hospital after crash in Carter County