Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

FDA to consider over-the-counter birth control pill

FDA advisers are set to discuss a potential over-the-counter birth control pill at a November...
FDA advisers are set to discuss a potential over-the-counter birth control pill at a November meeting.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration is set to consider the first-ever birth control pill that would be sold without a prescription in the U.S.

On Tuesday, a joint advisory meeting was officially scheduled for November.

Officials will review an application for over-the-counter approval of the contraceptive Opill, a non-estrogen pill taken orally once a day to prevent pregnancy.

Opill is currently available with a prescription.

HRA Pharma submitted the application weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

A company official said approval will “help even more women and people access contraception without facing unnecessary barriers.”

Though the review is scheduled for Nov. 18, it’s unclear when a vote might take place.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was pronounced dead after a house fire in Denison.
House fire in Denison claims woman’s life
A man was arrested after deputies found stolen cars and property at a home in Carter County...
Stolen cars, property found at Carter County home
A woman and teen girl were flown to the hospital after a crash near Ardmore Monday morning.
Woman, teen flown to hospital after crash in Carter County
A man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in McCurtain County early Saturday...
Idabel man flown to McKinney hospital after crash
Mark Allen Miller, 35, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
Man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child

Latest News

Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a Twitter whistleblower, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee...
Twitter whistleblower raises security flaws before Congress
Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle,...
Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lands in London
Ukraine's dramatic advance seems to have genuinely shocked Russia.
Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
Jury gets R. Kelly’s child pornography and trial-fixing case
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches the team...
Suns owner Sarver suspended 1 year, fined $10M after probe