Hot and Muggy Weekend Ahead

Tuesday was a sunny and rather hot day for mid-September, gusty southerly winds of about 20 mph along with the dry and hot weather is making for high fire danger. Winds ease overnight but return on Wednesday. Please avoid outdoor burning!

Overall, we’re in a desert-style air mass with large temperature swings (low near 60, highs in the lower 90s) for a few more days; that changes when a surge of Gulf moisture arrives for the weekend. Unseasonably hot weather with highs in the mid to possibly upper 90s can be expected, just short of records. Overnight lows will be warmer in the humid weekend air mass, in the lower 70s. Rain looks unlikely during the next week as unseasonably strong upper high pressure maintains control of our skies.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.