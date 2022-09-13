Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Hot and Muggy Weekend Ahead

Temperatures not much below records by Sat-Sun
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday was a sunny and rather hot day for mid-September, gusty southerly winds of about 20 mph along with the dry and hot weather is making for high fire danger. Winds ease overnight but return on Wednesday. Please avoid outdoor burning!

Overall, we’re in a desert-style air mass with large temperature swings (low near 60, highs in the lower 90s) for a few more days; that changes when a surge of Gulf moisture arrives for the weekend. Unseasonably hot weather with highs in the mid to possibly upper 90s can be expected, just short of records. Overnight lows will be warmer in the humid weekend air mass, in the lower 70s. Rain looks unlikely during the next week as unseasonably strong upper high pressure maintains control of our skies.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was pronounced dead after a house fire in Denison.
House fire in Denison claims woman’s life
A man was arrested after deputies found stolen cars and property at a home in Carter County...
Stolen cars, property found at Carter County home
A woman and teen girl were flown to the hospital after a crash near Ardmore Monday morning.
Woman, teen flown to hospital after crash in Carter County
A man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in McCurtain County early Saturday...
Idabel man flown to McKinney hospital after crash
A Texas woman accused of killing a woman to steal her unborn baby to present as her own went on...
Woman accused of killing woman for unborn baby goes on trial

Latest News

Evening Forecast - Tues, Sept 13
Evening Forecast - Tues, Sept 13
Morning Weather 9/13/2022
Morning Weather 9/13/2022
Evening Forecast - Mon, Sept 12
Evening Forecast - Mon, Sept 12
Evening Forecast - Sat, Sept 10
Evening Forecast - Sat, Sept 10