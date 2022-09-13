Texoma Local
Parents and students remember Dr. David Hicks, former Sherman ISD superintendent

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After the announcement late last week of the death of Dr. David Hicks, the former Sherman ISD superintendent, many of the district’s parents and former students shared some of their most meaningful moments with him.

Brooke Bond said she first interacted with Dr. David Hicks at a Sherman elementary open house.

“He immediately looked at our daughter and knelt down on one knee because he was a man larger than life,” said Bond, a SISD parent. “He got down on her level and talked to her and asked her how school was going and what she was excited about. That really, that moment stuck with me.”

Fabian Guerrero remembers his last interaction as he crossed the stage at graduation.

“He does the claw sign and says go eagles,” said Guerrero, a former SISD student. “Just that little interaction that I had with him- it brightened up my day.”

Every story is now a meaningful memory after Sherman ISD announced Friday that its former Superintendent Dr. David Hicks died unexpectedly.

Northwest ISD, where Dr. Hicks worked the past few months, said he died from a medical emergency.

“It just sort of left you stunned because he did so much and we hated to lose him here in Sherman but to lose him completely was just a really sad moment for all of us, and he will forever be remembered,” said Bond.

Dr. Hicks led SISD for six years, opening a new high school, middle school, and a second early childhood center before announcing his move to Northwest ISD in March.

But his students, like Guerrero, remember him for all the times he showed up to school activities.

“The administration is there to support you,” said Guerrero. “Not just to follow curriculum.”

And parents, like Bond, said they’ll always remember how he built a community of bearcats.

“He ignited something in Sherman that had sorta gone a little dormant,” said Bond. “It wasn’t gone, but he lit the spirit of being a Sherman bearcat. We will continue to build bearcats and be the legacy that he saw in us that maybe we forgot a little bit.”

Dr. Hicks also worked at Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD and Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.

Sherman ISD plans to hold funeral services at the Sherman High School competition gym this Saturday at 2 p.m. and a viewing at 1 p.m.

The visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on September 16 at the same location.

