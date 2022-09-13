Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Report: Rapper PnB Rock killed in robbery at restaurant

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died. (KABC via CNN)
By KABC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KABC) - A man who was fatally shot at a Los Angeles restaurant was rapper PnB Rock, sources tell news station KABC.

The shooting was reported at 1:23 p.m. Monday at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.

Police say the shooting was apparently committed during the course of a robbery. The victim was sitting at a table with a woman when at least one suspect approached, brandished a firearm and demanded property from the victim.

The suspect shot the victim multiple times and “removed some property” from him, then fled in a getaway car, according to Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Kelly Muniz.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Sources tell KABC that the deceased is 30-year-old Rakim Hasheem Allen, a rapper whose stage name is PnB Rock. He was known for singles that include “Fleek” and “Selfish.”

Police would not confirm the victim’s identity.

Copyright 2022 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was pronounced dead after a house fire in Denison.
House fire in Denison claims woman’s life
A man was arrested after deputies found stolen cars and property at a home in Carter County...
Stolen cars, property found at Carter County home
A man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in McCurtain County early Saturday...
Idabel man flown to McKinney hospital after crash
Mark Allen Miller, 35, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
Man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child
The woman killed in a fatal crash in Southmayd Thursday afternoon was identified Friday.
Driver identified in fatal Southmayd crash

Latest News

An Emmy is pictured during Press Preview Day for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Thursday,...
‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ top Emmys; 1st time winners shine
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Police: Man shot, robbed at Los Angeles restaurant
On Saturday, wine-lovers of Denison celebrated their local hero.
Denison hosts TV Munson wine walk and mural unveiling
The shooter pleaded guilty to murdering 17 students and staff members at Parkland's Marjory...
Psychologist: School shooter suffered fetal alcohol damage