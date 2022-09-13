Sulphur football game cancelled to mourn the loss of head coach

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) -Head coach Jim Dixon of the Sulphur Bulldogs, has suddenly passed away at the age of 71 after serving the school district for almost 50 years.

“He’s touched thousands of students, of people across the state, he’s a hall of fame coach, won lots of games. But more than that he’s impacted the lives of many people across this community,” says Matt Holder, Sulphur Public Schools Superintendent.

After coaching the first football game of the season, Coach Dixon was admitted into the hospital.

“We all had hoped that he was going to be back with us this season and it took a turn for the worst this weekend so somewhat of a shock I think we’re all still processing that,” added Holder.

The legacy Dixon leaves behind will last for generations.

“There’s a ton of grieving out there with our kids but kids are also resilient and I think that they’re focused on their season and in wanting to do things the way that Coach Dixon would expect them to do,” said Holder.

“He’s a great man, obviously an institution in Sulphur, Oklahoma,” said Denison Athletic Director, Brent whitson.

To mourn and respect the life of Coach Dixon, the Sulfur game versus Whitesboro this Friday has been canceled.

For the remaining season, Athletic Director Corey Cole will help lead the team.

“Coach Dixon put in place this staff for moments like this to get through hard times and that’s a credit to him and everything he’s done,” said Holder.

Superintendent Holder says a scholarship fund has been set up in Dixon’s honor and you can contact BancFirst in Sulphur for more information or if you would like to donate.

