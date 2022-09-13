United Way of Southern Oklahoma kicks off 2022 campaign

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - On Tuesday, United Way of Southern Oklahoma kicked off its 10 week drive at the H.F.V. Wilson Community Center with good news.

“Ecstatic,” executive director Daela Echols said. “I mean the community support we receive each and every year is just astonishing. We couldn’t ask for better communities to serve.”

Echols said they’re feeling good about this year.

The nonprofit hopes to raise a million dollars for local causes. They’re nearly halfway there, with the current total sitting at $449,128.

“We’re here and we’re trying to make an impact on the community, and that we do support those pillars of health, financial stability and education,” Echols said.

At the kickoff, United Way announced its 2022 campaign, “United We Thrive.”

Members heard from several agencies, including the HFV Wilson Community Center and children’s advocacy center Sara’s Project, about how they benefit from the support United Way provides.

“The work that Sara’s Project does is absolutely amazing and vital to the community,” Echols said. “It’s an honor to support them every single year along with our other 29 agencies. If each and every one of them came up and gave a speech, each one of them would touch a life.”

Echols said now they’re working to keep United Way’s mission visible in the community as they try to meet the fundraising goal.

To donate to United Way of Southern Oklahoma, visit https://www.uwsco.org/donations/.

United Way also partners with workplace pledges. Learn more about that here. https://www.uwsco.org/get-involved/.

