WATCH: Transformer explodes in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - More than 1,200 people in Durant were without power after a transformer exploded Monday.

It happened on 9th Street in Durant just after 3 p.m.

The Durant Fire Department said the lid of the transformer exploded, which caused a shower of flammable oil to rain down.

The fire department said they used foam to smother the flames.

The fire was contained to a small area around the transformer.

No one was injured in the explosion, though a bystander told News 12 that a driver had a close call.

“If he hadn’t been going the speed he was, it would have landed down on him,” said Anthony Irwin.

There is no word on what caused the explosion, but power was restored an hour later.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.