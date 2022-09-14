Texoma Local
Affidavit accuses Hugo man of embezzling thousands from Choctaw County Library

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - According to court documents, John Brewer embezzled more than $20,000 that belonged to the Choctaw County Library.

The affidavit shows the Choctaw County Library Board of Directors reported in early August that more than $21,000 had gone missing over the last two years, either withdrawn from the account in checks or cash by or to John Brewer.

The affidavit said Brewer once served as the President of the Library Board until resigning in May.

Investigators interviewed several people detailing multiple debits credited to Brewer.

According to the document, a witness testified they saw Brewer using the names of other board members when signing some checks.

A warrant went out for Brewer’s arrest Monday.

KXII reached out to OSBI, who is overseeing the case, and never heard back.

The library sent the following statement to KXII:

“Under advisement from our legal counsel, we will not be making any detailed statement at this time. This is an ongoing process and we will let the investigation and legal system continue to bring the facts to light.

We may be able to provide you with a more detailed statement in the future.”

-Chairman of the Board, Jerry D. Beach

