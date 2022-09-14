Construction on Hwy 69/75 is moving along

Oklahoma (KXII) -It’s been almost three years since construction broke ground on the $150 million Hwy 69/75 project.

“It kind of took forever but it does take a long time to build a overpass,” said nearby resident, Savannah Courtwright.

And on that project agenda were two overpasses; one in Calera over Main St. and the other in Durant.

Courtwright said, “it just delayed going to Durant from Sherman.”

While the overpass in Calera is still under construction, the overpass in Durant over Choctaw Rd is finally open and ready for drivers.

“It’s a lot easier for everybody,” said Hugo resident, Kisha Makerney.

The Choctaw bridge will allow drivers to avoid the traffic lights when passing through Durant.

“Definitely will be very helpful because the people that don’t need gas or don’t need to stop at stop lights for anything can keep going over,” added Courtwright.

“For me personally, my grandfather’s been in the hospital in Sherman and I’m driving from Choctaw County and normally it would take so much longer to go through all the red lights, especially with... the growing area” added Makerney.

With Durant bringing in high volume traffic, the Choctaw bridge was made top priority according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation

“Especially with the casino right here and our Texas neighbors wanting to visit us,” Makerney said.

ODOT said the Main Street bridge in Calera will be complete in the summer of 2023, along with the rest of the Hwy 69/75 project.

