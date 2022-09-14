Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Construction on Hwy 69/75 is moving along

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oklahoma (KXII) -It’s been almost three years since construction broke ground on the $150 million Hwy 69/75 project.

“It kind of took forever but it does take a long time to build a overpass,” said nearby resident, Savannah Courtwright.

And on that project agenda were two overpasses; one in Calera over Main St. and the other in Durant.

Courtwright said, “it just delayed going to Durant from Sherman.”

While the overpass in Calera is still under construction, the overpass in Durant over Choctaw Rd is finally open and ready for drivers.

“It’s a lot easier for everybody,” said Hugo resident, Kisha Makerney.

The Choctaw bridge will allow drivers to avoid the traffic lights when passing through Durant.

“Definitely will be very helpful because the people that don’t need gas or don’t need to stop at stop lights for anything can keep going over,” added Courtwright.

“For me personally, my grandfather’s been in the hospital in Sherman and I’m driving from Choctaw County and normally it would take so much longer to go through all the red lights, especially with... the growing area” added Makerney.

With Durant bringing in high volume traffic, the Choctaw bridge was made top priority according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation

“Especially with the casino right here and our Texas neighbors wanting to visit us,” Makerney said.

ODOT said the Main Street bridge in Calera will be complete in the summer of 2023, along with the rest of the Hwy 69/75 project.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler was flown to the hospital after a crash in Seminole Tuesday morning.
Toddler flown to hospital after crash
A mother in Oklahoma searches for her son who has been missing for more than a week
One mother’s plea to help find her missing son
More than 1,200 people in Durant were without power after a transformer exploded Monday.
WATCH: Transformer explodes in Durant
Council members address residents' concern over University Blvd's completion date
The update Durant residents have been waiting for
A woman and teen girl were flown to the hospital after a crash near Ardmore Monday morning.
Woman, teen flown to hospital after crash in Carter County

Latest News

The Durant airport manager, John Wyatt, unexpectedly announced his resignation at the city...
Durant airport manager resigns during city council meeting
According to court documents, John Brewer embezzled more than $20,000 that belonged to the...
Affidavit accuses Hugo man of embezzling thousands from Choctaw County Library
Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said warrants were issued on Tuesday for 39-year-old Robby...
Atoka man accused of rape captured
According to court documents, John Brewer embezzled more than $20,000 that belonged to the...
Affidavit reveals Hugo man embezzled thousands from Choctaw County Library