Dinosaur-Bone Dry but...

A stable weather pattern in place leaves us “high and dry” going into the weekend. A weak upper wave brings scattered cloud cover overnight and Thursday but there’s no chance of rain for Texoma skies with this feature.

In fact, upper-level high pressure strengthens over the weekend, driving temperatures within a couple of degrees of records by Sunday and Monday. The high will also deflect approaching rain-makers to our north, so there basically seems to be no chance of rain through the next week with generally hot daytime temperatures.

Overnight lows will be warming as well, Gulf moisture returns by the weekend making for muggy mornings with lows around 70, more than 10 degrees warmer than the early fall type lows that we have enjoyed this week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.