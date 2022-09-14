Durant airport manager resigns during city council meeting

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant airport manager, John Wyatt, unexpectedly announced his resignation at the city council meeting Tuesday night.

“I am tired of fighting city hall and I don’t know another way to put it,” said Wyatt.

Wyatt was on the agenda for a report when he began expressing concerns and claimed if the FAA showed up to do a compliance check, he says he would worry it might result in millions of dollars in fines over grants assurances.

Wyatt did not want to comment further to KXII about the council meeting.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.