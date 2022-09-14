Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Durant airport manager resigns during city council meeting

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant airport manager, John Wyatt, unexpectedly announced his resignation at the city council meeting Tuesday night.

“I am tired of fighting city hall and I don’t know another way to put it,” said Wyatt.

Wyatt was on the agenda for a report when he began expressing concerns and claimed if the FAA showed up to do a compliance check, he says he would worry it might result in millions of dollars in fines over grants assurances.

Wyatt did not want to comment further to KXII about the council meeting.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler was flown to the hospital after a crash in Seminole Tuesday morning.
Toddler flown to hospital after crash
A mother in Oklahoma searches for her son who has been missing for more than a week
One mother’s plea to help find her missing son
More than 1,200 people in Durant were without power after a transformer exploded Monday.
WATCH: Transformer explodes in Durant
Council members address residents' concern over University Blvd's completion date
The update Durant residents have been waiting for
A woman and teen girl were flown to the hospital after a crash near Ardmore Monday morning.
Woman, teen flown to hospital after crash in Carter County

Latest News

ODOT said the Main Street bridge in Calera will be complete in the summer of 2023, along with...
Construction on Hwy 69/75 is moving along
According to court documents, John Brewer embezzled more than $20,000 that belonged to the...
Affidavit accuses Hugo man of embezzling thousands from Choctaw County Library
Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said warrants were issued on Tuesday for 39-year-old Robby...
Atoka man accused of rape captured
According to court documents, John Brewer embezzled more than $20,000 that belonged to the...
Affidavit reveals Hugo man embezzled thousands from Choctaw County Library