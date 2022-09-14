One mother’s plea to help find her missing son

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Heather Hunter wants answers.

Her 14-year-old son, Tyler Littleton was reported missing on September 2nd.

Hunter said, “I was the last person they contacted. They said they had to contact the judge and the case worker before they could contact me.”

Counselors reportedly saw Littleton as he was escaping from the Lawton Boys Group Home.

Littleton was sentenced to the group home to serve time for stealing guns with an adult.

When Hunter heard that her son was missing, she said, “They told me basically that the juveniles were delinquents and they weren’t worth the time to try and catch them.”

Its been over 10 days since he was last seen and Hunter said she feels like no one wants to help find her son.

She said, “I’m not making an excuse for him at all. he deserves to be punished for what he’s done, but he’s not a bad kid.”

Hunter became worried after a phone call she had with her son while he was in the facility.

Hunter said, “He was afraid to talk in front of the counselor because whenever they have phone calls, the counselor is in the room with them.”

News 12 reached out to Lawton Boys Group Home about the incident and they said it is protocol to not go after a resident due to the possibility of an employee being harmed.

Hunter is now questioning the group home’s policy.

She says that Littleton was placed in a juvenile holding facility before the group home and managed to stay clear of trouble.

She said, ”It makes no sense how he could be there and no issues occur, and then he goes there, and in two weeks he’s broken out of the place and wrote me a letter saying that he’s getting bullied, but he doesn’t give any specifics on who is bullying him.”

Hunter and her daughter are sending him this message.

Hunter said, “I want him to know that we love him and we miss him and hope he gets home safe.”

