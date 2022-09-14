Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Search for accused rapist continues

Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said warrants were issued on Tuesday for 39-year-old Robby...
Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said warrants were issued on Tuesday for 39-year-old Robby Dee Humphrey’s arrest.(Johnston County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAPANUCKA, Okla. (KXII) - Multiple law enforcement agencies searched the Wapanucka area Tuesday afternoon for a man wanted for multiple felony charges out of Atoka County, including aggravated assault, sexual assault, and kidnapping.

Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said warrants were issued on Tuesday for 39-year-old Robby Dee Humphrey’s arrest, but when deputies were canvassing the area Humphrey ran from a residence on P Street in Wapanucka just prior to law-enforcement arriving.

Dodd said the warrants were in addition to another rape of a child charge from December of 2021.

Humphrey’s initial $1 million dollar bond was reduced, and he was released from Atoka County Jail in August.

Dodd said Humphrey was supposed to be fitted with an ankle monitor, but that never happed.

“The criminal justice system is failing law abiding citizens, putting them and law enforcement officers at undue risk and making Oklahoma less safe, because soft on crime decisions and people not doing their job,” Dodd said.

According to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, any person found to be assisting or harboring Humphrey in any way, will go to jail for harboring a fugitive.

According to the department, Humphrey is considered dangerous, and anyone will information on his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.

Johnston County Sheriff’s Deputies, Atoka County Sheriff’s Deputies, Oklahoma Highway Patrolman, and District Attorney Investigators all assisted in the manhunt Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler was flown to the hospital after a crash in Seminole Tuesday morning.
Toddler flown to hospital after crash
A mother in Oklahoma searches for her son who has been missing for more than a week
One mother’s plea to help find her missing son
More than 1,200 people in Durant were without power after a transformer exploded Monday.
WATCH: Transformer explodes in Durant
A woman and teen girl were flown to the hospital after a crash near Ardmore Monday morning.
Woman, teen flown to hospital after crash in Carter County
Council members address residents' concern over University Blvd's completion date
The update Durant residents have been waiting for

Latest News

Council members address residents' concern over University Blvd's completion date
The update Durant residents have been waiting for
Council members address residents' concern over University Blvd's completion date
Durant city council gives an update on the construction on University Blvd
A mother in Oklahoma searches for her son who has been missing for more than a week
One mother’s plea to help find her missing son
A mother in Oklahoma searches for her son who has been missing for more than a week
One mother's plea to help find her missing son