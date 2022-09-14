Search for accused rapist continues

WAPANUCKA, Okla. (KXII) - Multiple law enforcement agencies searched the Wapanucka area Tuesday afternoon for a man wanted for multiple felony charges out of Atoka County, including aggravated assault, sexual assault, and kidnapping.

Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said warrants were issued on Tuesday for 39-year-old Robby Dee Humphrey’s arrest, but when deputies were canvassing the area Humphrey ran from a residence on P Street in Wapanucka just prior to law-enforcement arriving.

Dodd said the warrants were in addition to another rape of a child charge from December of 2021.

Humphrey’s initial $1 million dollar bond was reduced, and he was released from Atoka County Jail in August.

Dodd said Humphrey was supposed to be fitted with an ankle monitor, but that never happed.

“The criminal justice system is failing law abiding citizens, putting them and law enforcement officers at undue risk and making Oklahoma less safe, because soft on crime decisions and people not doing their job,” Dodd said.

According to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, any person found to be assisting or harboring Humphrey in any way, will go to jail for harboring a fugitive.

According to the department, Humphrey is considered dangerous, and anyone will information on his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.

Johnston County Sheriff’s Deputies, Atoka County Sheriff’s Deputies, Oklahoma Highway Patrolman, and District Attorney Investigators all assisted in the manhunt Tuesday afternoon.

