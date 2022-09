ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The Ada Cougars will host the Durant Lions for a Friday night showdown.

The Cougars are coming into the game with a 1-1 record after an opening night win against Ardmore and a loss to McAleaster.

Durant will be looking for their first win after an 0-2 start.

