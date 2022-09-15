An airplane unexpectedly landed on the interstate in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) -When you arrive at work the last thing you expect to see is an aircraft parked in your work parking lot.

Well that’s what happened to one of Rumpy’s employees.

Glenda Jackson, Rumpy’s cashier said it’s, “not something you see everyday.”

According to DPS, Wednesday night a small single engine aircraft owned by the US Aviation Academy, located in Denton, landed on the southbound lanes of I-35 in Gainesville.

“They said they had an emergency landing last night on the interstate,” said Jackson.

DPS says the pilot, Charles Gray, was having mechanical issues.

“And they couldn’t leave [it on the highway], so the police had pulled it up in our parking lot, because we have a big parking lot,” Jackson added.

Once Jackson knew there were no injuries, she decided to have a little fun with their temporary visitor.

“I was all excited so I came back in and got my camera and I started taking pictures and I told everybody I flew in because I was running late,” Jackson said.

Once daylight broke, the plane was removed from the Rumpy’s parking lot.

“They were going to send a technician out to work on it and take the wings off so they came out and worked on it and then they finally loaded it up and drove off with it,” said Jackson.

