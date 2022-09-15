Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

An airplane unexpectedly landed on the interstate in Gainesville

According to DPS, Wednesday night a small single engine aircraft owned by the US Aviation...
According to DPS, Wednesday night a small single engine aircraft owned by the US Aviation Academy, located in Denton, landed on the southbound lanes of I-35 in Gainesville.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) -When you arrive at work the last thing you expect to see is an aircraft parked in your work parking lot.

Well that’s what happened to one of Rumpy’s employees.

Glenda Jackson, Rumpy’s cashier said it’s, “not something you see everyday.”

According to DPS, Wednesday night a small single engine aircraft owned by the US Aviation Academy, located in Denton, landed on the southbound lanes of I-35 in Gainesville.

“They said they had an emergency landing last night on the interstate,” said Jackson.

DPS says the pilot, Charles Gray, was having mechanical issues.

“And they couldn’t leave [it on the highway], so the police had pulled it up in our parking lot, because we have a big parking lot,” Jackson added.

Once Jackson knew there were no injuries, she decided to have a little fun with their temporary visitor.

“I was all excited so I came back in and got my camera and I started taking pictures and I told everybody I flew in because I was running late,” Jackson said.

Once daylight broke, the plane was removed from the Rumpy’s parking lot.

“They were going to send a technician out to work on it and take the wings off so they came out and worked on it and then they finally loaded it up and drove off with it,” said Jackson.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash left destruction on Highway 69
Texas man killed in Atoka Co. crash
A mother in Oklahoma searches for her son who has been missing for more than a week
One mother’s plea to help find her missing son
Council members address residents' concern over University Blvd's completion date
The update Durant residents have been waiting for
Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said warrants were issued on Tuesday for 39-year-old Robby...
Atoka man accused of rape captured
The Durant airport manager, John Wyatt, unexpectedly announced his resignation at the city...
Durant airport manager resigns during city council meeting

Latest News

Sherman and Denison bumped back over the state’s average at $3.19, up 11 cents from a week ago.
Sherman, Denison gas prices rise above statewide average
Sherman and Denison bumped back over the state’s average at $3.19, up 11 cents from a week ago.
Sherman-Denison gas prices rise above national average
A crash left destruction on Highway 69
Texas man killed in Atoka Co. crash
Thousands of students enrolled in free Grayson College courses.
Grayson College serves over 4,000 students nearing Adult Education and Family Literacy Week