A+ Athlete feature returns this school year

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - KXII-TV News 12 is pleased to announce the return of our Texoma Chevy Dealers A+ Athlete segment again this school year, which features stellar student-athletes across Texoma each week in our Friday morning and midday newscasts throughout the school year.

Each A+ Athlete will be presented with a certificate and a video copy of the completed piece that airs in our newscasts. Next May, we’ll choose an overall male and female winner who will each receive a $1,000 scholarship.

To be considered, athletes must be a high school senior and must be nominated by a teacher, coach, or school administrator.

To receive the nomination form, please email matt.griffin@kxii.com or david.reed@kxii.com from your school email account.

We’re excited for the opportunity to continue to showcase our schools’ best and brightest and look forward to continuing to highlight outstanding student-athletes in the Texoma area.

