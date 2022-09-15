Major Atoka Co. crash involving two semi-trucks result in highway closures, four injuries

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Highway 69, just north of State Highway 131, closed Wednesday after two semi-trucks crashed.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a crash between two semi-trucks and several other vehicles resulted in one minor injury and three severe bodily injuries.

Troopers said there were three different collisions involved in the crash.

Officials said they are still investigating the cause of the incident and have since opened one lane going south bound.

As of 9:00 p.m. troopers said they don’t know exactly when the north bound lanes will re-open.

This is a developing story.

