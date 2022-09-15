Texoma Local
Major Atoka Co. crash involving two semi-trucks result in highway closures, four injuries

A crash left destruction on Highway 69
A crash left destruction on Highway 69(KXII)
By Kayla Holt
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Highway 69, just north of State Highway 131, closed Wednesday after two semi-trucks crashed.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a crash between two semi-trucks and several other vehicles resulted in one minor injury and three severe bodily injuries.

Troopers said there were three different collisions involved in the crash.

Officials said they are still investigating the cause of the incident and have since opened one lane going south bound.

As of 9:00 p.m. troopers said they don’t know exactly when the north bound lanes will re-open.

This is a developing story.

