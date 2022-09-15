Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Major Heat Wave Takes Shape by Monday...

Highs in the neighborhood of 100 degrees expected!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A stable weather pattern in place leaves us “high and dry” going into the weekend.

In fact, upper-level high pressure strengthens Sunday-Monday, driving temperatures within a couple of degrees of records early next week.  The high also deflects approaching rain-makers to our north, so there seems essentially no chance of rain through the next week with generally very hot daytime temperatures for this time of year.

Overnight lows will be warming as well, Gulf moisture returns by the weekend making for muggy mornings with lows around 70, more than 10 degrees warmer than the early fall type lows that we have enjoyed this week.

The new drought monitor shows most of Texoma in a severe to extreme drought and this is likely to steadily worsen in the days ahead, please be fire aware and avoid any actions that might start a wildfire.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash left destruction on Highway 69
Texas man killed in Atoka Co. crash
A mother in Oklahoma searches for her son who has been missing for more than a week
One mother’s plea to help find her missing son
Council members address residents' concern over University Blvd's completion date
The update Durant residents have been waiting for
Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said warrants were issued on Tuesday for 39-year-old Robby...
Atoka man accused of rape captured
The Durant airport manager, John Wyatt, unexpectedly announced his resignation at the city...
Durant airport manager resigns during city council meeting

Latest News

Morning Weather 9/15/2022
Morning Weather 9/15/2022
Overnight Weather: Sep 14-15, 2022
Overnight Weather: Sep 14-15, 2022
Morning Weather 9/14/2022
Morning Weather 9/14/2022
Evening Forecast - Tues, Sept 13
Evening Forecast - Tues, Sept 13