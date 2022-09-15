Major Heat Wave Takes Shape by Monday...

A stable weather pattern in place leaves us “high and dry” going into the weekend.

In fact, upper-level high pressure strengthens Sunday-Monday, driving temperatures within a couple of degrees of records early next week. The high also deflects approaching rain-makers to our north, so there seems essentially no chance of rain through the next week with generally very hot daytime temperatures for this time of year.

Overnight lows will be warming as well, Gulf moisture returns by the weekend making for muggy mornings with lows around 70, more than 10 degrees warmer than the early fall type lows that we have enjoyed this week.

The new drought monitor shows most of Texoma in a severe to extreme drought and this is likely to steadily worsen in the days ahead, please be fire aware and avoid any actions that might start a wildfire.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

