Sherman, Denison gas prices rise above statewide average

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Statewide, Texas gas prices dropped from the highest recorded average of more than $4.60 a gallon to $3.18 a gallon.

“When gas is low, I try to get all of the vehicles, drive them over to the gas station and fill all of them up,” said Mike Caylor, a gas customer.

Caylor said he doesn’t wait around to fill up when the gas prices drop.

“You never know from one day to the next,” said Caylor. “You don’t know from one hour to the next.”

Sherman and Denison bumped back over the state’s average at $3.19, up 11 cents from a week ago.

“When we look at what’s going on in specific markets, there could be a number of reasons why prices have gone up or down,” said Joshua Zuber, a AAA spokesperson.

AAA said multiple factors drive the fluctuation, like increases in crude oil prices, inflation, economic growth, and the war in Ukraine.

“Any possible disruption to the supply chain when it comes to oil could send prices higher once again,” said Zuber.

AAA said at the end of the day, how much you pay for gas will come down to the retailer you’re filling up at.

“The retailer ultimately sets the price at what we pay at the pump,” said Zuber. “They factor in a number of things. I just talked about oil prices but also local supply and demand.”

Zuber said with Fall on the way, he expects less demand for gas.

“The possibility prices could decrease is still there,” said Zuber.

Until then, drivers like Caylor are still trying to save.

“We try not to drive anywhere if we can help it,” said Caylor.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.