Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Texas board denies posthumous pardon for George Floyd

FILE - A person reacts near Cup Foods in Minneapolis after a guilty verdict was announced at...
FILE - A person reacts near Cup Foods in Minneapolis after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. A Texas board on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, declined a request that Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas board has declined a request that George Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid.

In a letter sent Thursday to Floyd’s attorney in Houston, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles said another request could be resubmitted in two years.

The board did not say why it denied the request.

The board in October 2021 had initially decided to unanimously grant the request but later backpedaled, saying it had identified “procedural errors” in how pardons were issued that year.

Floyd lived in Houston for much of his life before his killing in 2020 in the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash left destruction on Highway 69
Texas man killed in Atoka Co. crash
A mother in Oklahoma searches for her son who has been missing for more than a week
One mother’s plea to help find her missing son
Council members address residents' concern over University Blvd's completion date
The update Durant residents have been waiting for
Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said warrants were issued on Tuesday for 39-year-old Robby...
Atoka man accused of rape captured
The Durant airport manager, John Wyatt, unexpectedly announced his resignation at the city...
Durant airport manager resigns during city council meeting

Latest News

According to DPS, Wednesday night a small single engine aircraft owned by the US Aviation...
An airplane unexpectedly landed on the interstate in Gainesville
Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided 50 migrants with food, water and...
Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants
Sherman and Denison bumped back over the state’s average at $3.19, up 11 cents from a week ago.
Sherman, Denison gas prices rise above statewide average
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018.
Veteran NY judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is predicting a rout of Russian forces across the...
Ukraine’s president: Mass grave found in recaptured city