Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

3 children die in Louisiana house fire

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Three siblings have died after a house caught fire in Louisiana, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The fire broke out around 9: 30 a.m. Friday in Gretna.

A 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old were rushed to the hospital where they both died from their injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Several agencies responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash left destruction on Highway 69
Texas man killed in Atoka Co. crash
According to DPS, Wednesday night a small single engine aircraft owned by the US Aviation...
An airplane unexpectedly landed on the interstate in Gainesville
The Durant airport manager, John Wyatt, unexpectedly announced his resignation at the city...
Durant airport manager resigns during city council meeting
Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said warrants were issued on Tuesday for 39-year-old Robby...
Atoka man accused of rape captured
Deputies said more than more than $1 million worth of drugs are now off the streets in Cooke...
Over $1 million in drugs seized in Cooke County

Latest News

New York Mets' catcher John Stearns is shown at spring training camp in St. Petersburg, Fla.,...
Former All-Star catcher John Stearns dies at 71
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on...
Ukraine president says burial site includes torture victims
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said one Treasury recommendation is that the U.S. 'advance...
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar
People stand in a queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the...
Queue reopens for queen’s coffin, wait hits 24 hours