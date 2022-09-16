A+ Athlete: Hope Hill, Turner

BURNEYVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Hope Hill of Turner High School.

Hope is at the top of her class with a 4.0 GPA. She’s a member of the BETA club, the honor roll, she takes concurrent credit and is a class officer. She is a member of FFA, volunteers with her church and with Junior Livestock Show. If Turner High School offers it, Hope is a part of it.

“You have to make sure you get your work when you are leaving for a golf tournament,” Hill said. “We wake up at 6am and get back at 3pm. We miss the whole school day. So you need to make sure you get all of your work. In basketball after school we have practice and you go home, you eat and you do homework. You just have to balance it all. It is really challenging sometimes but if you set your mind to it, you can do it.”

“She is determined to be the best,” Turner Science teacher Ryan Eakins said. “She is determined to succeed. It doesn’t matter what obstacles come her way, she figures out a way to overcome and come out on top.”

Winning is part of Hope’s DNA. She has helped lead the Turner golf team to two state titles, in back to back seasons. She is also a state softball champion, leading turner to the slow pitch championship last spring. In basketball, Hope is a 3-time conference all-star and an MVP. She has won the conference 3 point competition three times and has led her team to the conference championship.

“We have been really successful in everything and she is one of the main reasons why we are,” Turner girls basketball coach Bruce Keatts said. “She is an excellent golfer, and plays first base on the softball team. She does a little bit of everything for me. She handles the ball, plays inside, she is a gritty player.”

“In golf you have to be very, very disciplined,” Hill said. “You can’t get down on yourself for one bad shot. You have to keep going and think about the future and not the past. It’s the same thing with softball and basketball. If you make a mistake you have to brush it off and keep going. That is something I have learned from sports.”

