Bonham man dies in Fannin Co. crash
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DODD CITY, Texas (KXII) - A Bonham man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
Texas troopers said around 1:45 a.m. Timothy Bradford Brown, 62, was travelling south on FM-2077 three miles south of Dodd City when his pickup veered off the road at a curve, overcorrected, and overturned.
Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.
