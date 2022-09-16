Texoma Local
Bonham man dies in Fannin Co. crash

A Bonham man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
A Bonham man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DODD CITY, Texas (KXII) - A Bonham man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

Texas troopers said around 1:45 a.m. Timothy Bradford Brown, 62, was travelling south on FM-2077 three miles south of Dodd City when his pickup veered off the road at a curve, overcorrected, and overturned.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

