Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Crash that killed Rep. Walorski blamed on failed passing try

FILE - Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 19, 2018....
FILE - Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 19, 2018. Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is dismissing as “old news” the question of whether allegations that he drunkenly groped four women during a 2018 party could hurt his chances of replacing Rep. Walorski following her death in a highway crash on Aug. 3, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.

A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

Airbag control module data from the SUV driven by Zachery Potts, 27, who was Walorski’s district director, showed it was going 77 mph at the time of the crash on a rural stretch of Indiana 19 near the town of Wakarusa, the office said.

“All of the evidence and information gathered is consistent with someone attempting to pass another vehicle on a two-lane roadway,” the office said in a statement.

Walorski, 58, was a Republican who had first been elected to represent northern Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012 and was seeking reelection this year to a sixth term.

The sheriff’s office released statements from the county coroner ruling the deaths of Walorski and the others as accidental from injuries suffered in the crash. Investigators blamed the crash on Potts for “driving left of center with a contributing factor of excessive speed.”

Also killed in the crash were Emma Thomson, 28, who was Walorski’s communications director, and Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee, Indiana, who was driving the other vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said investigators found no signs of mechanical failures with either vehicle or any evidence of cellphone use by anyone in the vehicles when crash happened.

Republican officials selected Rudy Yakym, an executive with Elkhart distribution company Kem Krest and a longtime political ally of Walorski, to replace her on the November election ballot in the heavily GOP district. The district’s congressional seat will remain vacant until a special election on the November ballot to complete Walorski’s term through rest of this year.

Yakym will face Democrat Paul Steury, a science teacher from Goshen, and Libertarian William Henry.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash left destruction on Highway 69
Texas man killed in Atoka Co. crash
According to DPS, Wednesday night a small single engine aircraft owned by the US Aviation...
An airplane unexpectedly landed on the interstate in Gainesville
Prior mug shot of Blake Garrett
Durant man wanted for rape of drugged woman
The Durant airport manager, John Wyatt, unexpectedly announced his resignation at the city...
Durant airport manager resigns during city council meeting
Deputies said more than more than $1 million worth of drugs are now off the streets in Cooke...
Over $1 million in drugs seized in Cooke County

Latest News

FILE - Arkansas Republican Gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders talks to reporters at the...
Sarah Sanders undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer
Tonya Krout, 38, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison to a maximum of 60 years.
Woman gets 18-60 years in prison for repeated rape of 6-year-old boy, DA says
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on...
Ukraine president says burial site includes torture victims
A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 children die in Louisiana house fire
Authorities say Joseph Farkas has been arrested for animal cruelty in Florida.
Sheriff calls man ‘evil’ in animal cruelty case for intentionally starving dogs