Durant man wanted for rape of drugged woman
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man is wanted accused of raping a woman who was under the influence of drugs last month.
Oklahoma court documents state that on Aug. 8 the victim was given a Xanax pill after having a panic attack at a friend’s house.
The victim began feeling very sleepy and was taken home a short time later.
The victim told police when she arrived, Blake Garrett, 26, was inside.
She stated she had been allowing him to stay there for approximately two weeks as a favor because he was homeless.
The victim told police she lost consciousness while lying on the living room floor and when she woke up Garrett was raping her.
Garrett faces a charge of first degree rape.
Online court records indicated Friday he had not yet been arrested.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.