Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Durant man wanted for rape of drugged woman

Prior mug shot of Blake Garrett
Prior mug shot of Blake Garrett(Bryan County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man is wanted accused of raping a woman who was under the influence of drugs last month.

Oklahoma court documents state that on Aug. 8 the victim was given a Xanax pill after having a panic attack at a friend’s house.

The victim began feeling very sleepy and was taken home a short time later.

The victim told police when she arrived, Blake Garrett, 26, was inside.

She stated she had been allowing him to stay there for approximately two weeks as a favor because he was homeless.

The victim told police she lost consciousness while lying on the living room floor and when she woke up Garrett was raping her.

Garrett faces a charge of first degree rape.

Online court records indicated Friday he had not yet been arrested.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash left destruction on Highway 69
Texas man killed in Atoka Co. crash
According to DPS, Wednesday night a small single engine aircraft owned by the US Aviation...
An airplane unexpectedly landed on the interstate in Gainesville
The Durant airport manager, John Wyatt, unexpectedly announced his resignation at the city...
Durant airport manager resigns during city council meeting
Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said warrants were issued on Tuesday for 39-year-old Robby...
Atoka man accused of rape captured
Deputies said more than more than $1 million worth of drugs are now off the streets in Cooke...
Over $1 million in drugs seized in Cooke County

Latest News

A Bonham man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
Bonham man dies in Fannin Co. crash
Shiloh Butts wins bronze medal in Italy
Oklahoma native wins bronze medal in The world archery 3D Championships
Shiloh Butts wins bronze medal in Italy
Oklahoma native wins bronze medal in archery
The Sherman Police Department is working to enhance their intervention skills.
Sherman PD enhances with special training