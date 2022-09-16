Durant man wanted for rape of drugged woman

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man is wanted accused of raping a woman who was under the influence of drugs last month.

Oklahoma court documents state that on Aug. 8 the victim was given a Xanax pill after having a panic attack at a friend’s house.

The victim began feeling very sleepy and was taken home a short time later.

The victim told police when she arrived, Blake Garrett, 26, was inside.

She stated she had been allowing him to stay there for approximately two weeks as a favor because he was homeless.

The victim told police she lost consciousness while lying on the living room floor and when she woke up Garrett was raping her.

Garrett faces a charge of first degree rape.

Online court records indicated Friday he had not yet been arrested.

