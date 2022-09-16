Howe and Tioga prepare for showdown

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - As week three of the Texas high school football season approaches, Howe and Tioga will prepare for a Battle of the Bulldogs between 2-1 teams.

Lance Bryan has his team back in the driver’s seat in his first season in Howe, breaking a long losing streak for the Bulldogs after their week zero victory over Honey Grove. Yet, Bryan knows the challenge ahead of his team this week as they take on Chad Rodgers and the Tioga Bulldogs.

Howe head coach Lance Bryan said, “They were a great playoff team last year and they brought back just about everybody. Coach Rodgers is obviously a veteran in the area and we expect a really tough opponent.”

The respect is mutual though, as Tioga head coach Chad Rodgers acknowledged the turnaround coach Bryan has brought to Howe and his anticipation of their match up.

Tioga head coach Chad Rodgers said, “His kids are playing with a lot of confidence. They’re obviously excited, I don’t think they’ve won a lot of ball games in the last couple of years on varsity.”

