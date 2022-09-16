Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Howe and Tioga prepare for showdown

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - As week three of the Texas high school football season approaches, Howe and Tioga will prepare for a Battle of the Bulldogs between 2-1 teams.

Lance Bryan has his team back in the driver’s seat in his first season in Howe, breaking a long losing streak for the Bulldogs after their week zero victory over Honey Grove. Yet, Bryan knows the challenge ahead of his team this week as they take on Chad Rodgers and the Tioga Bulldogs.

Howe head coach Lance Bryan said, “They were a great playoff team last year and they brought back just about everybody. Coach Rodgers is obviously a veteran in the area and we expect a really tough opponent.”

The respect is mutual though, as Tioga head coach Chad Rodgers acknowledged the turnaround coach Bryan has brought to Howe and his anticipation of their match up.

Tioga head coach Chad Rodgers said, “His kids are playing with a lot of confidence. They’re obviously excited, I don’t think they’ve won a lot of ball games in the last couple of years on varsity.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash left destruction on Highway 69
Texas man killed in Atoka Co. crash
A mother in Oklahoma searches for her son who has been missing for more than a week
One mother’s plea to help find her missing son
Council members address residents' concern over University Blvd's completion date
The update Durant residents have been waiting for
Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said warrants were issued on Tuesday for 39-year-old Robby...
Atoka man accused of rape captured
The Durant airport manager, John Wyatt, unexpectedly announced his resignation at the city...
Durant airport manager resigns during city council meeting

Latest News

Silo-Roff BSB Highlights
Silo-Roff Baseball Highlights
Caddo-Lone Grove SB Highlights
Caddo-Lone Grove Softball Highlights
Sherman-Lebanon Trail Highlights
Sherman-Lebanon Trail Highlights
A+ Athlete 2020-2021 overall award winners
A+ Athlete Awards Presentation