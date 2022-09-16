Johnston County man pleads guilty to abusive sexual contact with a minor

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A Troy man plead guilty to sexual contact with a 12-year-old child in federal court Friday.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that 42-year-old Dustin Kane Adams entered a guilty plea to abusive sexual contact in Indian Country.

According to the United States Department of Justice, in March of 2015 and continuing until January of 2018, Adams intentionally touched the genitalia of the Indian girl, with the intent to abuse, arouse and gratify his sexual desire.

According to the department, the charges arose from an investigation by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case because the victim is a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the crimes occurred in Johnston County, within the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation Reservation, and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

