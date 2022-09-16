Sherman PD enhances with special training

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police Department is working to enhance their intervention skills to prepare for tense situations.

On Thursday, Sherman PD hosted its seventh Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement training, or A.B.L.E for short. Over the past several months, Sherman PD has committed to enrolling all officers through the training program, which is designed to better prepare officers to appropriately intervene during suspicious situations.

Training courses are taught by Sherman PD’s Sergeant Brett Mullen and Lieutenant Samuel Boyle.

“It’s basically designed to make sure everyone understands, and they can accept it when someone steps in on their behalf,” Mullen said.

According to officials, one of the major topics in recent police reform includes the duty to intervene when necessary. Although Sherman PD claimed they follow the topic in their policy, they plan to institute this formal training to enhance the skill within their staff.

Officials added the spirit behind A.B.L.E. is that people who receive interventions would develop knowledge, understanding, and acceptance of what is being taken place.

“We kind of want to stay ahead of the curve with the changes and the reforms that are happening in the law enforcement,” Mullen said.

The program enables officers to step in and take action, rather than waiting for tragedies to occur. The formal training enhances the officers duty to intervene, which not only maintains safety for citizens, but officers too.

“With the stresses of the job, as long as we’re watching out for each other, we can prevent some of the mistakes and consequences that come along with that,” Mullen exclaimed.

Mullen described A.B.L.E. training as a “top down and bottom up” approach because everyone in the department is required to attend. Officials said doing so would ensure staff would gain information to be prepared about interventions.

“Our goal is just to help better serve the community and to keep our officers safe,” Mullen concluded.

