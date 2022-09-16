Texoma Local
Texoma libraries embracing the future of information with new digital skills and storage

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The next chapter of information for libraries is here.

“You have to keep up with the times,” said Mark Revolinski, the Pottsboro Library’s digital navigator. “Technology is here. We should embrace it.”

The Pottsboro Library is one of 18 organizations selected for a grant by the National Digital Navigator Corps, part of a 10 million dollar investment from Google.org.

Pottsboro received more than $350,000 to hire a digital expert.

“We have a full-time digital navigator to help people connect to tech, whatever they need to be successful,” said Dianne Connery, the Pottsboro Library director.

As the digital navigator, Revolinski said he does everything from helping people set up the internet to teach the basics.

“It’s just a joy to watch these seniors that have never had technology learn how to use technology and enjoy it,” said Revolinski.

The Cooke County Library is also thinking digital.

Now, at the click of a button, hundreds of newspapers will be online.

“It’s amazing what you can find,” said Kimberly Reiter, the associate director and children’s class coordinator at Cooke County Library

The Cooke County Library was also awarded the TexTreasures grant of $25,000.

The money will convert issues from the Gainesville Daily Register from 1947 to 1956 to an online format.

“We house all of the microfilms for the GDR and they’re the only copies, so if something were to happen to our building then that history would be lost,” said Reiter.

